A Chinese tour bus has collided with a pickup truck then ended up dangling precariously down the hill. 33 Chinese tourists have luckily escaped from serious injury.

Karon Police were notified about the incident on Patak Road in front of the Kata power plant at 11.05pm last night (June 12).

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger