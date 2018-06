Out of 104 hotels in Krabi, only nine fulfil the criteria for proper registration, officials found after a month of inspections.

Muang Krabi district chief Satta Tongkam said: “From May 1 until now, we have checked 104 hotels in Muang Krabi district, principally accommodation on Koh Phi Phi.”

