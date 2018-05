A Swiss tourist was fatally stabbed early Thursday while trying to prevent a fight between a Thai man and a French tourist in front of a guesthouse in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Police said the quarrel broke out after the French tourist reprimanded the Thai, identified by police as Peh, for urinating into a canal. Peh then returned with a knife and attacked the Frenchman. The victim, named as L. A. A., 24, tried to stop the fight but was stabbed.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation