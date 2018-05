Phuket Provincial Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong says, “We’ve arrested four male and two female suspects in a loan shark crackdown on May 15 and 16.”

“The five male suspects are 41 year old Adiraek Henghoo, 21 year old Ratanapon Haemtong, 26 year old Taechit Eakkanaprat, 23 year old Chawankorn Sukpan and 38 year old Kittisak Wongsamai. Two female suspects are 27 year old Pilaipohn Taruaraksa and 29 year old Wimon Buaprapa.”

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger