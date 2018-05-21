Monday, May 21, 2018
‘MH370 Crash was Murder-Suicide by One of the Pilots’ – Ex-Investigator

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-2H6-ER (9M-MRD) at the international terminal at Perth Airport.
New information has been revealed about the mysterious disappearance of the MH370 Malaysian Airlines plane which took off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

The plane, which was carrying 239 passengers, was destined to reach Beijing, but 40 minutes into the flight, after one final transmission, MH370 went missing. Despite years of investigation and search parties, the plane was never found, but pieces of the alleged wreckage have drifted to the shores of eastern Africa.

Recently, a Canadian aviation expert and former airplane crash investigator said that he believes with “100 per cent certainty” that MH370 was intentionally flown into the ocean by one of the pilots in an act of murder-suicide.

“This is a criminal event. It’s not an accident,” Larry Vance, a former investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told CBC News in a phone interview.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
