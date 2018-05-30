Long-tail boats at Koh Phi Phi damaged by storm

Yesterday (May 29) Nitipat Mongkolpradit, director of Krabi Tourist Assistance Centre was notified that strong wind waves had damaged eight long tail boats which were parked along Ton Tai Beach on Koh Phi Phi. Some equipment on the boats has also been damaged.

Mr Nitipat says, “the incident happened yesterday (May 29) at 6 am. Strong winds swept in and two metres waves sprung up in a local storm and hit the boats on the beach. Luckily no injuries were reported as no one was on the boats at that time.”

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger