The dean monk in Ayutthaya province has called for legal action against a musical band performing show with its musicians dressed in Buddhist monk ropes.

The show was an insult to the religion and hurt the feeling of most Buddhists, said the dean monk Phra Khru Anukulsasanakij, also abbot of Salapoon Woraviharn temple in Ayutthaya province.

By Thai PBS