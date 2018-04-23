At Least 9 Dead, 16 Injured in Toronto Van Attack

Canadian police stated on Monday that at least nine people were killed and that 16 others had been injured after a white van drove onto a Toronto sidewalk and ran down pedestrians. One person is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

“We can confirm for you tonight, right now we have nine people that are dead, 16 that are injured,” Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters.

Officials are currently asking for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred some 30 kilometers from the city center, where the G7 foreign ministers had a meeting on Monday.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International