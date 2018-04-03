3 Dead, Up to 50 Wounded in Van Ramming Incident in Germany’s Muenster

The police are considering the incident to be a terror attack, according to media reports.

A car drove into pedestrians in Germany’s western town of Muenster, leaving several people dead and injured, according to Spiegel Online news outlet.

The Focus newspaper said that three people were killed and 30 others wounded. Westfälische Nachrichten news outlet reported citing a fire brigade’s spokesman that 50 people have been affected. Six of those wounded are in critical condition, the Faz news outlet reported citing police.

The German authorities have been informed about the Muenster ramming attack. They have extended condolences to victims.

