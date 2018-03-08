Friday, March 9, 2018
Home > Phuket > French tourists face Phuket kidnapping charges over €5k death-threat ransom

French tourists face Phuket kidnapping charges over €5k death-threat ransom

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Seven French tourists have been arrested for kidnapping a 21-year-old Frenchwoman from Patong on Sunday night (Mar 4) and holding her for a ransom of 5,000 euros (about B194,000), which the victim’s family promptly paid from France after receiving a video threatening the woman’s safety.

All seven French nationals arrested are currently being held at Phuket Provincial Court, Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Ruangthong told The Phuket News this morning (Mar 8).

The seven were named as: Idriss Sulliman, 25; Yann Kimulina, 25; Brahim Saifdine, 21; Mouhcin Wizkrane, 23; Yacine Maatoug, 32; Lydia Kouang Nlend, 21; and Sahra Zerari, 19.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Yamaha WaveRunner jet ski

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Facebook logo

Phuket woman transfers over 2 million baht to alleged Facebook scammer

Phuket night market

Aggressive British beggar beaten on Bangla, Phuket

Leave a Reply