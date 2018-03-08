French tourists face Phuket kidnapping charges over €5k death-threat ransom

PHUKET: Seven French tourists have been arrested for kidnapping a 21-year-old Frenchwoman from Patong on Sunday night (Mar 4) and holding her for a ransom of 5,000 euros (about B194,000), which the victim’s family promptly paid from France after receiving a video threatening the woman’s safety.

All seven French nationals arrested are currently being held at Phuket Provincial Court, Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Ruangthong told The Phuket News this morning (Mar 8).

The seven were named as: Idriss Sulliman, 25; Yann Kimulina, 25; Brahim Saifdine, 21; Mouhcin Wizkrane, 23; Yacine Maatoug, 32; Lydia Kouang Nlend, 21; and Sahra Zerari, 19.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News