Friday, March 16, 2018
Boat sinks off Maithon Island, Burmese man drowns

A fishing boat sank after its anchor was stuck in a reef near Maithon Island three days ago (March 13), a Burmese fisherman downed in the incident.

Phuket Marine Police received a report that a fishing boat ‘Chok Ubon’ sank at the north side of Maithon Island before another fishing boat came to their rescue and found a 38 year old man, Stomping Rungsuwan, and rescued him from the water. He claimed there was still another person missing, a 45 man called ‘Mira’.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong
Phuket Gazette

