A taxi motorcyclist was held in police custody for allegedly overcharging passengers at Mor Chit bus terminal.

The suspect, Thammarat Amnoiwong, was escorted by Bangsue police to the bus terminal on Thursday (Jan 4) to re-enact his alleged offences after complaints were lodged with Bangsue police by three passengers who claimed they were charged 480 baht each for a trip less than 10 kilometres.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS