Frenzied passenger at Phuket airport

Phuket International Airport has issued an explanation letter today (January 7) regarding a video of a distraught naked man who went berserk in the international terminal. The South Korean passenger admitted that he had taken too much Viagra. The airport insisted that the officers arrested him harmlessly.

At about 11pm on January 4, the 27 year old South Korean national, who holds an American passport, removed all his clothing in the international terminal while waiting to fly from Phuket to Incheon International Airport at 11.30 pm.

