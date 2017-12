A woman from Ivory Coast, flying in from Doha, was arrested at Phuket International Airport after an airport X-ray found more than one kilogram of cocaine that she’d swallowed, wrapped in small plastic packets.

The 27 year old was stopped by officials at the Phuket international airport after landing on a flight from Doha.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Tanutam Thawan

Phuket Gazette