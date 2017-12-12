TripAlly appoints first Thai cryptocurrency advisory to trade AllyCoins

TripAlly Technologies Pte Ltd., led by its co-founders, Mr. Aleksey (Alex) Gordienko (3rd from left), CEO, and Mr. Sergey Gordeev (2nd from left), Director of Business Development, recently appointed ‘Compani Co., Ltd.’, the first professional cryptocurrency advisor and manager in the country, to trade AllyCoins in Thailand and Indochina countries.

Mr. Isarum Sriyingyong (3rd from right), Founder & CEO of ‘Compani Co., Ltd.’, is seen with other ‘Compani’ executives namely, Mr. Natdanai Noiklad (right), CFO, Mr. Ekkarin Jaimalai (left), CIO and Ms. Pakaya Kokilakanishtha (2nd from right), Marketing Director, at the signing event

AllyCoins were introduced worldwide in October 2017 as crowdfunding tokens to support the development of TripAlly’s unique app, which will provide Internet connectivity to travelers worldwide without having to purchase local SIM cards or roaming services. The app will be launched in late 2018, initially in Thailand before being rolled out in Asia and the rest of the world. Apart from being used to buy TripAlly’s connectivity packages, AllyCoins will also be accepted in various restaurants and bars in lieu of cash or credit card payments.

AllyCoins can be traded globally via TripAlly’s website: www.tripally.world

-TN