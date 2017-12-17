17 year old couple shot in Thalang

At 11.30pm last night (December 22), Kusoltham Phuket Foundation rescue team reported a shooting in Baan Pa Krong Cheep, Thalang.

At the scene the team found an injured 17 year old boyfriend and girlfriend who were both shot in their neck. The man, Rohmat Tumwong, was conscious and sent to Vachira Hospital while his girlfriend, Panilada Kongkrapan, wasn’t conscious. The rescue team attempted CPR and sent her to Thalang Hospital. Two hours later she passed away at the hospital.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette