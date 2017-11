Patong police have arrested 47 year old Umit Ozlale from Turkey who allegedly faked a robbery and reported to the police trying to blame a Thai woman.

The woman agreed to meet with the man earlier to have sex in his room, but felt disturbed by the man’s smell and asked him to take a shower beforehand.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Nattha Thepbamrung and Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette