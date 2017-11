A famous nightclub in Krabi, the “Number One”, caught fire early this morning (November 21) at about 5.30 am. Luckily, the club was closed at the time and nobody was at the scene.

The fire started in the DJ booth before expanding to the walls and the air-conditioned vents. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette