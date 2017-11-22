Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Маn Jailed for Two Years After Threatening Muslims With a Huge Knife in UK

A knifeman, who was arrested after he brandished a 10-inch blade in south London and approached people asking if they were Muslim, has been jailed for two years and three months. The attack happened only four days after four Muslim men drove into people on London Bridge and then stabbed revelers in Borough Market.

Mickey Sage, 24, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 21, to two counts of threatening a person with a knife in a public place and accepted the incident was religiously aggravated.

