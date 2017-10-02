Monday, October 2, 2017
Three foreign overstayers arrested in Phuket

Thai Tourist Police
3 foreigners have been arrested on Bangla Road, Patong, including 33 year old Khurram Rasheed from Pakistan, 23 year old Riasat Ali from Pakistan, and 21 year old Ratnakar Reddy Singireddy from India.

The police made a patrol in the area yesterday evening (September 30) following the current crackdown on illegal immigrants. Police noticed the three men looking suspicious so asked to check for their passports, which they didn’t have on them at the time. Police took them to the Phuket Immigration Office.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Nattha Thepbamrung and Kritsada Mueanhawong
Phuket Gazette

