Armed men assaulted and robbed two employees of a jewellery firm of ¥197-million cash (about 60 million baht) on the fifth floor of the car park at a high-rise condominium in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district late on Monday night.

The holdup at the Ratchada Pavilion condominium on Soi Ratchadapisek 30 in Chankasem area of Chatuchak district occurred around 11.20pm, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

