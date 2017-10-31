Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Qatar adds Pattaya to its flights to Thailand

Airbus A330-302 Qatar Airways A7-AEF in Barcelona
Qatar Airways out of Doha says they’re responding to increased customer demand for services to Thailand by launching direct flights to Pattaya, the airline’s fifth route to the country. The new four-times-a-week service, which kicks off next January is in addition to the airline’s existing direct flights to Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and soon to be launched, Chiang Mai. The service to Chiang Mai is scheduled to start this December.

Qatar Airways will operate a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class on flights between Doha and U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport, on its winter schedule.

