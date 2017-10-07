PM Prayut content with US trip

Saturday, October 7, 2017
Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 7th October 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his satisfaction with his recent visit to the White House to meet US President Donald Trump.

In his televised program on Friday night, Gen Prayut said he met US President Trump and offered condolences and sympathy for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, and of recent natural disasters. He also expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the 45th president, the United States will be able to overcome obstacles.

He said Thailand and the US applaud 184 years of diplomatic ties and 200 years of warm and cordial relations.

