Phuket International Airport domestic terminal ready for high season

The first phase of the renovated domestic terminal of Phuket International Airport will be ready on November 28, just in time for the tourism high season.

During the press conference celebrating the 29th anniversary of the airport, Phuket International Airport General Manager, Petch Chancharoen, revealed that the first phase of the domestic terminal renovations will open its door to welcome passengers for the high season as the construction has been mostly completed and the building is being tested for all systems. The second phase will be handed over to the contractor on the same month and is expected to be completed by June next year.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Nattha Thepbamrung and Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette