Phang Nga police have arrested 47 year old Pramote Jiaranai, 30 year old Omthip Padtae and 33 year old Achiwan Janthadom for illegal lottery trading yesterday (October 6).

At the scene, a house in Taimuang District, Phang Nga, police seized the lottery notes, 55,445 Baht in cash, a notebook computer and a calculator. The three are charged for hosting a place of gambling.

By Nattha Thepbamrung and Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette