Tuesday, September 26, 2017
78 year old German killed in his Chalong home

Last night (September 25), 52 year old Niran Pratumsin surrendered herself to police confessing that she had killed her husband in the house they lived.

At the scene, police found 78 year old (name removed) dead on the floor, next to a dining table with traces of rope still around his neck. There was no other injury found on his body and no trace of a fight or assault. Near the dead body, there were flowers, lightened candles and joss sticks with a bottle of perfume.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

By Nattha Thepbamrung and Kritsada Mueanhawong
Phuket Gazette

