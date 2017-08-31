Three Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped in Mumbai Building Collapse

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least three people died and dozens were feared trapped when a building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai Thursday, after days of heavy rain swamped the city.

Rescuers using diggers could be seen sifting through the remains of the four-story residential building which gave way around 08:40 am (0310 GMT) in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar.

It was the latest deadly housing collapse to strike the teeming metropolis — shining a spotlight on poor construction standards in the Asian country — and came after heavy rains and inundations in the city killed 10 people.

A spokesman for the Mumbai civic authority’s disaster control team said three bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

“Three people are dead and thirteen injured have been rescued from the building collapse. Two firemen also have been injured during the rescue operations,” Tanaji Kamble, told AFP.

An official in the control room of India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said dozens more were thought to be trapped, he added.

“Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations,” the official said.

He said eight or nine families were thought to have been living in the building.

Building collapses are common in Mumbai, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September, when heavy rains lash the western Indian city.

