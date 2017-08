The majority of respondents in a NIDA poll are giving PM Prayut Chan-o-cha good poll numbers for his administration’s performance over the past three years following the 2014 coup. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan was also named the most impressive Cabinet member in the same survey.

The poll by the National Institute of Development Administration says that 49 per cent of the 1,250 people surveyed approved of the Prayut government’s performance.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Phuket Gazette