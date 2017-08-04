French President Macron’s Approval Rating Drops 7 Points to 36% in One Month

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The percentage of those who view French President Emmanuel Macron favorably slipped seven points, from 43 percent in July to 36 percent in August, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe now polling slightly higher than the French leader, a poll showed on Thursday.

According to the YouGov poll for Cnews and Huffington Post outlets, Philippe’s approval rating also went down to 37 percent from the 39 percent recorded in July.

The poll went on to show that 33 percent of respondents approved of the policies of the French government, a drop from the 38 percent who felt the same way in July, Sputnik reported.

More than half of the respondents are dissatisfied with the government’s handling of economic issues, with 63 percent believing that the French economy is currently in bad shape.

One in four named unemployment as the most troubling issue. Immigration is second on the list of the respondents’ worries, serving as the source of concern for 15 percent of the respondents. Meanwhile, 14 percent are concerned about social policies. Only 1 percent of the respondents chose the European Union’s future as their biggest concern.

Macron, whose campaign was based on a centrist platform, won the presidential election in May. One of the biggest challenges facing him is the improvement of France’s struggling economy.

