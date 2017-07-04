Uzbek tourist arrested with fake US dollars in Phuket

PHUKET: A tourist from Uzbekistan was arrested for trying to exchange fake US dollars at a money exchange in Rawai yesterday.

“Karnika Patkong, 59, the owner of M&P money exchange on Patak Rd, informed us that a tourist asked for Thai baht and Malaysian ringitt in return for US$1,700. He suspected the US dollars were forged, so he called us and stalled the tourist until officers arrived at the scene,” said Lt Col Yokin Jankong of Chalong Police.

