Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Uzbek tourist arrested with fake US dollars in Phuket

PHUKET: A tourist from Uzbekistan was arrested for trying to exchange fake US dollars at a money exchange in Rawai yesterday.

“Karnika Patkong, 59, the owner of M&P money exchange on Patak Rd, informed us that a tourist asked for Thai baht and Malaysian ringitt in return for US$1,700. He suspected the US dollars were forged, so he called us and stalled the tourist until officers arrived at the scene,” said Lt Col Yokin Jankong of Chalong Police.

Winai Sarot
Phuket Gazette

