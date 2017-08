PHUKET: The owner of a nightclub on Naka Road was arrested early this morning for operating without a license and keeping the venue open after the official, government-mandated closing time.

Phuket Provincial Administration Organization officers, led by Siwach Rawangkul of the Phuket Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), inspected the club after locals in the area filed complaints against it.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette