KRABI: An angry mob of more than 100 people gathered outside Krabi Provincial Hall this morning and burned an effigy of the Deputy Director General of the Department of Internal Trade to protest against the falling prices of palm oil.

Members of the protest, who had gathered from Krabi and nearby provinces, including Trang, Phanag Nga, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammrat, were led by Chayodom Suwanwattana.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette