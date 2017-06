KRABI: Krabi International Airport came under fire after the engine of a pick-up burst into flames on the tarmac yesterday afternoon as bystanders looked on in panic.

The pick-up was being used by airport employees for pre-flight ckecks.

The flames were soon brought under control by rescue workers and firefighters.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette