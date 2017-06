PHUKET: Lifeguards have warned Phuket beachgoers to be wary of ‘Portuguese Men of War’, poisonous siphonophores that deliver a painful sting if touched.

“One of our lifeguards spotted a Portuguese Man of War on the beach yesterday. This is not the first one we have found during this monsoon season – several of them have been seen on Phuket beaches already,” Phuket Lifeguard Club President Prathaiyuth Chuayuan told the Phuket Gazette.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette