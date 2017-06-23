Saturday, June 24, 2017
Phone call aborts rape of Phuket woman two months pregnant

PHUKET: A chance incoming phone call saved a two-month pregnant woman from being raped yesterday afternoon in her rental room in Phuket. The loud ring panicked the rapist who then fled.

“After receiving a report from the victim’s boyfriend, we arrived at the scene at about 4pm. It was a rental room in Soi Pracha in Wichit district. The girl, age 20, and who asked not to be named, was inside the room in severe panic. She was later taken to Vachira Phuket hospital for a checkup,” said Capt Jarus Lempan of Wichit police.

Kritsada Muenghawong
Phuket Gazette

