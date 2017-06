PHANG NGA: Police are hunting for two men who used an M16 machine gun in a failed attempt to rob a snooker hall in Phang-nga on Monday night.

The 35-year-old owner, who refuses to be named, filed a complaint about the attempted robbery with the police in Phang-nga Town yesterday morning, along with evidence from CCTV footage.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette