The First Date Rules, Dos and Don’ts

All of us know that there will never be a second chance to make a first impression. If you ask a girl out on a date, then check out the list of rules compiled by Brides Bay dating experts. Thus, you will have a chance to have a second date as well.

Choose the place

You have to choose the place of your first meeting by yourself and don’t ask a girl: “Well, where are we going?” Such a question means that you are not responsible for the organization and only losers behave like that. In advance, inform her where you intend to invite her so that she can wear the appropriate outfit. By the way, this concerns you as well. You’d better leave beach shorts and flip-flops at home, even if you love them with tender love. The meeting place shouldn’t be too fancy, otherwise, a girl will feel uncomfortable, but don’t choose fast food in the shopping center as well (you are not 17 years old).

Be a gentleman

It is not acceptable to behave as this girl is your friend. She is here as your potential girlfriend and if you behave exquisitely politely and gallantly, she will appreciate it. Good manners show a good upbringing of a man and the fact that you are ready to take care of a woman. Show the ordinary rules of etiquette. One tip for you: girls like to dress miniskirts and thin blouses on dates and, as a consequence, they are cold. You should give her a jacket or a coat when it’s cold, even if she rejects. Besides, this is an extra reason to hug her.

Ask questions

Why do so many men fail at this stage? They begin to ask such questions that even the cleverest minds will not answer. Remember that your aim on the first date is not to puzzle her but to interest.

Temper your sense of humor

It’s good that you can joke. We are sure that people, who know you better, are delighted with your sarcasm and black humor. But an unfamiliar woman may not like it and may think that you laugh at her. This doesn’t mean that you have to hide the sense of humor far away, after all, women like to laugh. But you need to reduce your wit. If she wants to laugh, then she will go to the stand-up show and not to the restaurant with you.

Forget about stupid compliments

If you want to make a compliment, then try to praise not her slender body, long legs or big breasts, but her sweet smile, beautiful eyes, and extraordinary mental abilities as an interesting conversationalist. Thus, you will let her know that you are different from a lot of ordinary guys who want to have sex as soon as possible. You’re not like them, right?

Be attentive to a girl

Forget about your mobile phone and don’t look at other girls, no matter how hard it is. Listen to everything she says. If you look around all the time or nod with an unhappy look, it will not work. And don’t yawn! Another plus of such kind of attention is the additional information from her. You will be able to use all that she says in the future.

Don’t be stingy

Don’t ask a girl whether she is hungry or not when you are already at the restaurant. It is logical that if she is in a place where food is cooked, she wants to eat. Just give her a menu and time to choose meals. Sometimes it can be so that a man order a tea or a cocktail and a girl is too shy to order anything more, no matter how hungry she is. And if a girl is on a diet, then it will be very bad of you to order a juicy steak.

Take her home

Make sure that your companion gets home and everything is okay. Remember about personal space and don’t force her to kiss you, at least on the first date. Invite her on the second date. This will save a girl from far-fetched feelings such as “Did he like me or not?”

Sex

Sexual tension is always present between a man and a woman. But don’t succumb to emotions and don’t scare her off. Let her get used to you. You will have enough time for everything.