PHUKET: Two tourists were rescued but suffered serious injuries after falling off a cliff while rock climbing in Krabi yesterday.

The accident occurred while climbing a cliff between Ao Ton Sai and Ao Pai Plong. Rescue teams, including tourist police, marine police and Nopparat National Park officers, went in search of them after the mishap was reported.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette