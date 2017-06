PHUKET: Following an order by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, a ‘task force’ of 100 police and soldiers raided 16 massage venues in and near Poonpol Night Plaza last night. The raids were led by Capt Bhavorn Promkeawngam.

The purpose of the operation was to suppress illicit behavior, including possession of drugs, working without a permit and human trafficking.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette