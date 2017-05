PHUKET: A nine-member gang was arrested with 500kg of stolen copper cables and cutting tools at a construction site in Phuket this morning.

The suspects included three minors, while the rest ranged in age from 28 to 46. The leader of the gang was named by police as Suriya Talad, 28, chief of the construction site in Pa Khlok where the suspects were apprehended.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong,

Phuket Gazette