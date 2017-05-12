Friday, May 12, 2017
Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to injured British traveller

Surgery in the hospital
PHUKET: The management of Phuket International Hospital (PIH) has denied reports that they refused treatment to a British national injured in a motorbike accident after the victim’s mother claimed they denied assistance until payment had been guaranteed by the insurance provider.

The hospital held a press conference yesterday to clarify that even though the insurance company did not guarantee payment, Jacob Tonkin was provided medical care since the moment he was admitted to the hospital early Monday morning.

