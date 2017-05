PHUKET: A Facebook user has offered a reward of 5,000 baht to anyone who can help him find a foreigner who fought with a toilet attendant and refused to pay a 10 baht fee to use a toilet on Bangla road.

Videos and photographs of six foreigners – three men and three women – were recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the facility. They were posted by a user named ‘Tohee Seesa’ earlier this month.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kongleaphy Keam,

Phuket Gazette