PHUKET: A Swedish tourist succumbed to unidentified health issues in a Patong hotel room yesterday.

“We arrived at the 4th floor room in the Patong Merlin hotel room to find the body of the 27-year-old woman on the bed. There were vomit stains on the bed and blanket,” said Lt Col Somsak Thongleang of Patong Police.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong