SAMUI: Police in Koh Samui are hunting for a hit and run suspect who injured a motorcyclist and shot at police officers before escaping last night.

Lt Col Denduang Thongsrisook of Bor Put Police said traffic police officers were in the area and went to check.

A golden brown pick-up truck crashed into a motorbike in Chaweng at about 11:50pm, landing the motorcyclist in the hospital.

