PHUKET: A man was stabbed to death by a fellow staff member at a Phuket Town bar early yesterday morning.

“We found the body of Srichan Intaburi, 48 at a bar named Cowboy Pue Chiwit on Surin Road, with knife wounds to his chest and stomach. He was lying face up on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood,” said Lt Col Thaksin Pinyo of the Phuket City Police.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

