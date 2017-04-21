Friday, April 21, 2017
Paris Shooting: French Policeman Killed on Champs Élysé​es

Night view of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – One policeman has been killed and two wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris, days before the first round of the French presidential election.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, of the French interior ministry, said the attacker opened fire on a police van on the Champs Élysées on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding two others. He said later that the wounded police officers’ lives were no longer in danger.

At about 9pm the man drove a car up to a parked police van full of officers. He got out of the car and fired an automatic weapon, killing one officer in the van, before shooting at others who were standing on the nearby pavement, injuring two before he was shot dead by police.

The French president, François Hollande, said the Champs Élysées attack was “terrorist in nature” and promised “utmost vigilance” by security services to ensure security around the presidential election. He has called a defence council meeting for 8am on Friday, The Guardian reported.

