PHUKET: A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car driven by a 31-year-old British woman in Thalang last night.

“The accident occurred at about 9:05pm on Thepkrasattri Road (southbound) near the Shell gas station in Thalang. At the scene, we found the body of Pongsak Sripuek lying face down on the ground. His arms and legs were broken and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Lt Sunan Petnhu of Thalang Police.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot