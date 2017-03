Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi international airport seized two Burmese star tortoise (Geochelong platynota) and nine green snakes (Chrysopelea ornate) from shoe boxes to be sent to Australia on Friday.

The parcels were declared to contain shoes and garments. But when they went through a X-ray machine, officials became suspicious as they felt movements inside the parcels.

By Thai PBS Reporters