PHUKET: An unidentified Thai man died after he fell from his bike and was hit by a van in Karon this afternoon.

“The accident took place at about 2:10pm on the uphill road from Chalong to Karon. At the scene, we found a man aged 30-35 years, lying in the middle of the road, with no identification documents on him,” said Capt Channarong Prakongkua of Karon Police.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Muenghawong