PHUKET: A Myanmar couple died by electrocution while working at a Rawai resort last night.

“The resort is located on Soi Sermsook, Moo 4. We found the body of Min Thaik Non, 29, lying face up on the ground near the bathroom door. We also found a woman’s body lying face down inside the bathroom. She was named by police only as ‘Noi’, age 29,” said Capt Somkiet Sarasit of Chalong Police.

Kritsada Mueanhawong